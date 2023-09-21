سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

AI سے چلنے والا ویڈیو تجزیہ پرندوں کے برتاؤ کی تحقیق میں انقلاب لا سکتا ہے۔

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

ستمبر 21، 2023
A computing science student at the University of Alberta has been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the analysis of research videos that study the behavior of red-winged blackbirds and their nests. The video analysis is vital for understanding the effects of parasitism on bird behavior. The current method of identifying specific birds and their actions requires manually reviewing hours of video footage and listening for their distinct calls. This process is time-consuming and requires expertise in bird biology.

However, AI-powered video analysis has the potential to revolutionize bird behavior research by automating the detection of individual birds and their activities. Priscilla Adebanji, the student who worked on this project, used computer vision tools and motion detection algorithms to refine the raw footage and pinpoint the exact times the birds visit their nests to feed their chicks, as well as whether they are entering or leaving. This automation significantly reduces the time needed to review the videos, making the data collection process more efficient.

The software developed by Adebanji still requires further refinement, but its potential is promising. It could not only save time and effort in collecting data for research purposes but also have broader applications in the field of animal biology. The technology could be applied to various species and projects, expanding ecological research capabilities.

Future work on the program will include analyzing the duration of bird visits to their nests and determining gender through the analysis of bird calls. Additionally, researchers plan to explore the applicability of this technology to other animals, such as rodents.

This project demonstrates the challenges and opportunities in the field of computer vision and AI. By working with real-world scenarios and unknown factors, researchers were able to develop innovative solutions that can be applied to a range of applications, including self-driving vehicles and drones.

Overall, the use of AI-powered video analysis in bird behavior research has the potential to streamline data collection processes and advance ecological research capabilities. This project has opened up new opportunities for the student involved, sparking an interest in a career in AI and providing real-world application for their knowledge.

ماخذ: البرٹا یونیورسٹی

