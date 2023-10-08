سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

انڈین اسپیس ریسرچ آرگنائزیشن نے آدتیہ-L1 سولر آبزرویٹری کے لیے ٹریکٹری کریکشن مینیوور انجام دیا

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 8، 2023
انڈین اسپیس ریسرچ آرگنائزیشن نے آدتیہ-L1 سولر آبزرویٹری کے لیے ٹریکٹری کریکشن مینیوور انجام دیا

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

شمسی طوفان: جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور انفراسٹرکچر کے لیے خطرہ

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

قدیم درختوں کے حلقے تباہ کن شمسی طوفان کو ظاہر کرتے ہیں جو آج کی تہذیب کو متاثر کر سکتا ہے

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے Ingenuity Mars ہیلی کاپٹر نے 62 ویں پرواز پر رفتار کا نیا ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا

اکتوبر 12، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

سائنسدانوں نے کشودرگرہ کے نمونے میں وافر پانی اور کاربن تلاش کیا، زندگی کی ابتدا کے نظریہ کی حمایت

اکتوبر 12، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے