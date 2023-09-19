ایکسپینشن مائیکروسکوپی: لائٹ مائکروسکوپس کی ریزولوشن کو آگے بڑھانا

Microscopes using glass lenses and light have been a cornerstone of laboratory research for centuries. Although more powerful devices like electron microscopes exist, their high cost and maintenance requirements make them impractical for most labs. As a result, confocal microscopes, which use light and lenses to magnify objects, are the go-to option for many researchers. However, these microscopes face limitations when it comes to resolving objects close to the wavelength of light used, leading to image distortion through diffraction.

Microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses fall within this size range, posing challenges for microbiologists and pathologists seeking to study and diagnose them. To overcome these obstacles, the technique of expansion microscopy has emerged over the past eight years, enabling researchers to improve the resolution of conventional microscopes by expanding the size of the microbes being observed.

Expansion microscopy utilizes a polyelectrolyte hydrogel to expand samples. These gels are highly absorbent and swell when water is added. The samples, including specific biomolecules like proteins, are anchored to this gel matrix. As the gel swells, the samples are expanded up to four-fold, eliminating the distortion caused by diffraction.

However, expansion microscopy encounters difficulties in ensuring uniform expansion of samples. The presence of cell walls in many microbes obstructs expansion, along with the need for specific anchoring steps for each biomolecule, making the process labor-intensive and restrictive in terms of sample types that can be expanded.

In June 2023, a team of biotech researchers led by Yongxin Zhao at Carnegie Mellon University developed a new expansion microscopy platform called µMagnify. This platform utilized a hydrogel that universally binds biomolecules throughout the gel matrix, resulting in more uniform expansion of samples and extending the range of organisms and tissues that can be observed. Nevertheless, two challenges persisted: the cell wall problem and the ability to label and identify specific structures.

To tackle the cell wall issue, the researchers combined heat treatment with a cocktail of cell wall digesting enzymes, achieving successful expansion of a variety of pathogens and infected tissues, including robust bacterial and fungal biofilms.

The other challenge involves labeling proteins to identify key structures or proteins within the cells under observation. Fluorescent labeling is commonly employed, but traditionally only allows for a limited number of colors due to overlapping wavelengths. However, Zhao’s team developed a rinse-and-repeat approach, enabling multiple rounds of labeling in a single sample. This combined with the enhanced image expansion allows for the visualization of multiple protein interactions and structures in 3D.

The µMagnify system offers a cost-effective and simple solution to enhance the power and versatility of existing confocal microscopes. With an estimated cost of $10 US dollars per sample, labs worldwide can adopt this technique. In resource-limited regions with a high prevalence of microbial pathogens, such as Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, the system holds great potential. The researchers even developed a virtual reality program called ExMicroVR for the visualization of data, facilitating collaborative research among multiple researchers on the same sample.

(Source: Yongxin Zhao et al., Advanced Science)