سائنس

کائنات میں موجود اشیاء پر ایک جامع نظر

Byرابرٹ اینڈریو

اکتوبر 18، 2023
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have developed the most extensive view of the history of the universe. Lead author Honorary Associate Professor Charley Lineweaver explains that their goal was to understand the origins of all objects in the universe. They concluded that as the universe expanded and cooled after the big bang, objects like protons, atoms, planets, stars, and galaxies condensed out of a hot background.

To illustrate this process, the researchers created two plots. The first plot shows the temperature and density of the universe as it expanded and cooled. The second plot displays the mass and size of all objects in the universe. This comprehensive chart provides a visualization of the objects in the universe.

The study raises important questions about the boundaries of the plots and what lies beyond them. Some regions in the plot are “forbidden” because objects cannot be denser than black holes or be so small that quantum mechanics blurs their nature as singular objects. The researchers speculate that the universe may have started as an instanton—an object with a specific size and mass—rather than a singularity, which is a hypothetical point of infinite density and temperature.

On the larger end of the plot, it suggests that if there is a complete vacuum beyond the observable universe, our universe would resemble a large, low-density black hole. However, the researchers have good reason to believe that this is not the case.

This groundbreaking study provides a new understanding of the objects in the universe and offers new insights into the origins of the universe itself. The research was published in the American Journal of Physics.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– Charles H. Lineweaver et al, All objects and some questions, American Journal of Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1119/5.0150209

- آسٹریلین نیشنل یونیورسٹی

