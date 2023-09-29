سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ALICE تجربہ درستگی کے ساتھ Hypertritons کے لائف ٹائم کی پیمائش کرتا ہے۔

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 29، 2023
ALICE تجربہ درستگی کے ساتھ Hypertritons کے لائف ٹائم کی پیمائش کرتا ہے۔

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- جسمانی جائزہ لینے کے خطوط: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

ہندوستان نے قطب قمری کے قریب کرافٹ کو کامیابی کے ساتھ لینڈ کیا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔
سائنس

چین قمری مواصلات کو سپورٹ کرنے کے لیے Queqiao-2 لانچ کرے گا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

گلوکوز کی مسلسل نگرانی کے لیے ایک اختراعی پہننے کے قابل پیچ

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

ہندوستان نے قطب قمری کے قریب کرافٹ کو کامیابی کے ساتھ لینڈ کیا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

چین قمری مواصلات کو سپورٹ کرنے کے لیے Queqiao-2 لانچ کرے گا۔

اکتوبر 1، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

گلوکوز کی مسلسل نگرانی کے لیے ایک اختراعی پہننے کے قابل پیچ

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

بائیو مارکر کی کھوج کے لیے ایک انتہائی حساس اور مستحکم لچکدار الیکٹرو کیمیکل سینسر

اکتوبر 1، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے