سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

ایک نئی اضافی مینوفیکچرنگ تکنیک کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے نانوسکل پر دھاتی اشیاء کو پرنٹ کرنا

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

ستمبر 27، 2023
ایک نئی اضافی مینوفیکچرنگ تکنیک کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے نانوسکل پر دھاتی اشیاء کو پرنٹ کرنا

Scientists at Caltech have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) technique for printing metal objects at the nanoscale. The hydrogel infusion-based technique allows printing objects as small as 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. The process involves creating a photosensitive hydrogel “cocktail” that is selectively hardened using a laser to form a 3D scaffold. The scaffold is then infused with a nickel-ion-containing solution, baked to burn off the hydrogel, and chemically treated to remove oxygen atoms, resulting in metal objects with intricate nanoscale structures.

What makes these nanoscale metal objects unique is the presence of defects and irregularities in their microstructure. Normally, such flaws would weaken a metal part at a larger scale. However, in the case of these nanoscale objects, the defects actually strengthen them. The presence of flaws prevents failure from propagating from one grain boundary to another, distributing the distortion more uniformly throughout the material and preventing sudden failure.

This new technique opens up possibilities for creating a wide range of useful components at the nanoscale, including catalysts, storage electrodes, and essential parts for sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. It is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale.

The study was conducted by Caltech researchers Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, and Julia R. Greer, and the findings were published in the journal Nano Letters.

ماخذ:
– Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, et al. Creating many useful components, such as catalysts for hydrogen, storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, and essential parts of devices such as sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02309

By وکی اسٹاوروپولو

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

چندریان 3 مشن چاند کی رات کے قریب آتے ہی ختم ہو رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو
سائنس

2023 کا فائنل سپر مون: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

کائنات میں فلامینٹس کا پوشیدہ کائناتی جال کا انکشاف

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

چندریان 3 مشن چاند کی رات کے قریب آتے ہی ختم ہو رہا ہے۔

ستمبر 29، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

2023 کا فائنل سپر مون: ایک شاندار آسمانی واقعہ

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

کائنات میں فلامینٹس کا پوشیدہ کائناتی جال کا انکشاف

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا نے تھرسٹر کنفیگریشن کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنے کے لیے سائیکی ایسٹرائڈ مشن کا آغاز ملتوی کر دیا

ستمبر 29، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے