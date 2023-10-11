سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

کیا ملٹی وٹامنز بوڑھے بالغوں میں یادداشت کو بہتر بنا سکتے ہیں؟

Byگیبریل بوتھا

اکتوبر 11، 2023
کیا ملٹی وٹامنز بوڑھے بالغوں میں یادداشت کو بہتر بنا سکتے ہیں؟

Recent studies are challenging the notion that multivitamins are useless. In fact, research is starting to suggest that older adults may actually benefit from taking them, particularly in terms of memory improvement.

A neuroscientist who specializes in studying aging brains was convinced to start taking a multivitamin after reviewing the data.

This shift in opinion is significant because multivitamins have long been considered ineffective and unnecessary by many doctors. However, the emerging evidence shows that certain nutrients found in these supplements may have a positive impact on cognitive function, particularly in older adults.

Memory decline is a common concern for aging individuals, and finding effective interventions is crucial. While a healthy diet can provide many essential nutrients, older adults may still benefit from the additional support provided by multivitamins.

It is important to note that multivitamins should not be seen as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep are all crucial components of overall cognitive health. However, incorporating a multivitamin into one’s routine may offer additional support in maintaining and improving memory function.

As with any supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a multivitamin regimen, as individual needs and potential interactions with medications can vary.

ذرائع کے مطابق:

– Source article: “Multivitamins have a reputation among doctors as useless.”

– Neuroscientist study on aging brains

By گیبریل بوتھا

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

خلا کے بعد کی زندگی: کشش ثقل کے ساتھ ایڈجسٹ کرنا اور ریکارڈ توڑنا

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کا سائیکی خلائی جہاز میٹل ایسٹرائڈ کے مشن پر روانہ ہوا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 گیبریل بوتھا ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

موسمی حالات پر سورج گرہن کا اثر

اکتوبر 14، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

ناسا کے سائیکی خلائی جہاز نے دھاتی کشودرگرہ کا سفر شروع کیا۔

اکتوبر 14، 2023 میمفو بریشیا۔ ۰ تبصرے