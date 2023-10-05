سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

بڑے پیمانے پر آئس برگ انٹارکٹیکا میں پینگوئن کی پناہ گاہ سے ٹکرا گیا، کم سے کم نقصان کا سبب بنتا ہے

Byمیمفو بریشیا۔

اکتوبر 5، 2023
بڑے پیمانے پر آئس برگ انٹارکٹیکا میں پینگوئن کی پناہ گاہ سے ٹکرا گیا، کم سے کم نقصان کا سبب بنتا ہے

A massive iceberg named D-30A recently collided with and spun around Clarence Island, a penguin refuge in Antarctica. The tabular berg, measuring 45 miles long and 12.5 miles wide, is the largest remaining piece of D-30. D-30 was formed in June 2021 when its parent berg, D-28, collided with land and broke apart. Since then, D-30A has been slowly drifting along the Antarctic coast.

In late 2022, D-30A suddenly changed course and collided with Clarence Island’s south coastline before spinning around to the east and heading out to sea a few days later. Clarence Island is an important breeding site for chinstrap penguins, with around 100,000 breeding pairs visiting each winter. Fortunately, the collision occurred before the penguins had returned to the colony, preventing any serious impact on the population.

Icebergs colliding with islands can disrupt wildlife, affecting their feeding patterns and altering the temperature and salinity of the surrounding waters. The scraping of ice across the seafloor can destroy ecosystems and disrupt the food web. However, Clarence Island’s seafloor topography, with its deep waters and sheer drop-off on the eastern side, likely prevented D-30A from getting stuck.

Although the iceberg didn’t linger around the island for long, it could have been detrimental to nesting penguins. If the access to the colony is blocked even for a few days, it can lead to a failed breeding year, as nesting penguins rely on their partners to hunt for food. However, the close encounter with D-30A may have had a positive impact as the iceberg likely released iron-rich meltwater, supporting increased algal growth in the area.

D-30A is now heading into the Drake Passage, known as “iceberg alley,” where large icebergs are caught in ocean currents that carry them into warmer waters. In November 2022, the world’s former largest iceberg, A-76A, was spotted in the same passage before eventually breaking apart further north in June of this year.

Overall, while the collision between D-30A and Clarence Island could have posed a significant threat to the penguin refuge, the timing and subsequent behavior of the iceberg minimized the damage. The wildlife on Clarence Island appears to have escaped any major harm.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
– NASA/EOSDIS Worldview
– NASA’s Earth Observatory
– Stony Brook University in New York
– University of Maryland and NASA’s Cryospheric Sciences Laboratory
- گیٹی امیجز

By میمفو بریشیا۔

متعلقہ پوسٹ

سائنس

آدتیہ کا L1 مشن 1 دنوں میں L18 پوائنٹ تک پہنچ جائے گا: اسرو چیئرمین

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

DLR مریخ اور قمری ریسرچ بوٹس کے لیے ٹیسٹ بیڈ بناتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو
سائنس

نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ انسان پہلے کی سوچ سے بہت پہلے امریکہ میں رہتے تھے

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو

آپ نے یاد کیا

سائنس

آدتیہ کا L1 مشن 1 دنوں میں L18 پوائنٹ تک پہنچ جائے گا: اسرو چیئرمین

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

DLR مریخ اور قمری ریسرچ بوٹس کے لیے ٹیسٹ بیڈ بناتا ہے۔

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

نئی تحقیق سے پتہ چلتا ہے کہ انسان پہلے کی سوچ سے بہت پہلے امریکہ میں رہتے تھے

اکتوبر 8، 2023 رابرٹ اینڈریو ۰ تبصرے
سائنس

اونٹاریو میں اس تھینکس گیونگ ویک اینڈ پر آسمانوں کو روشن کرنے کے لیے شاندار ڈریکونیڈ میٹیور شاور

اکتوبر 8، 2023 وکی اسٹاوروپولو ۰ تبصرے