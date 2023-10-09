سٹی لائف

نئی ٹیکنالوجیز اور AI کی طاقت کی نقاب کشائی

سائنس

سفید ریت کے قومی پارک میں دریافت انسانی قدموں کے نشانات قدیم نیو میکسیکو کے باشندوں کا اشارہ

Byوکی اسٹاوروپولو

اکتوبر 9، 2023
Researchers have made an astounding discovery in White Sands National Park, uncovering footprints that suggest humans may have inhabited what is now New Mexico over 20,000 years ago. This discovery challenges previous beliefs that humans first settled in the region around 12,000 years ago.

The footprints were found in the gypsum sand dunes of the park, preserved for thousands of years due to the unique geological conditions. By analyzing the depth, width, and stride length of the footprints, researchers were able to infer important information about the individuals who left their mark.

Scientists have long been interested in understanding the timeline of human migration and settlement in North America. This find provides valuable evidence that humans were present in what is now New Mexico much earlier than previously thought, adding to our understanding of prehistoric human history on the continent.

The discovery also raises questions about how these early inhabitants arrived in the region. It is speculated that they may have followed game along ancient migration routes or navigated waterways, expanding their territories over time.

Further studies will be conducted on the footprints to gain more insights into the behaviors and lifestyles of these ancient humans. By examining the footprints in more detail, researchers hope to learn about their body proportions, gender, and even possible interactions with the environment.

This remarkable find opens up new avenues for archaeological research and highlights the importance of ongoing exploration in areas known for their rich history. It is a testament to the value of preserving and protecting natural landscapes such as White Sands National Park, which continue to unveil fascinating glimpses into our shared past.

ذرائع کے مطابق:
- نیشنل پارک سروس

