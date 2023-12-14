New research published in Nature Communications reveals insights into the cognitive abilities of American crows and their proficiency in tool usage. The study, conducted by a collaboration of universities across Washington, Florida, and Utah, involved observing the brains of American crows as they used stones to obtain food from a water-filled tube.

The researchers found that the motor learning and tactile control centers in the brains of the more skilled crows were activated during tool usage. On the other hand, the brains of less proficient crows showed activation in sensory and higher-order processing centers. This suggests that competence with tools is associated with specific memories and muscle control.

Interestingly, the study also found that female crows were particularly adept at using tools, displaying a higher level of proficiency compared to their male counterparts. The researchers speculate that this could be related to the caregiving and less dominant roles of female crows, which may have increased their capacity for tool use.

While only certain crow species are known for their innate tool usage, such as the New Caledonian crow and the Hawaiian crow, this study suggests that other crow species, including the American crow, have the neural flexibility to learn and utilize tools.

To study the crows’ brain activity, the researchers used a non-invasive method called 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET). This technique allowed them to examine brain activity without the need for surgery or implants, minimizing stress for the crows. FDG-PET is also commonly used in medical imaging, such as diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease.

In the experiments, the researchers trained the crows to use stones to solve a modified version of the Aesop fable challenge. Instead of a pitcher full of water, a clear tube was used, with stones hung outside the tube to make it convenient for the crows to raise the water level. A cheese puff served as the reward at the bottom of the tube.

The researchers found that training the crows to use the stones was relatively straightforward, and the birds quickly learned the necessary steps to obtain the reward.

This study contributes to our understanding of corvid cognition and provides further evidence of the intelligence and problem-solving abilities of crows. With their remarkable tool usage and adaptable neural networks, crows continue to captivate researchers and offer insights into the complexity of animal behavior.