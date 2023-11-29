New Insights into Ice Adhesion on Surfaces

Ice accumulation can pose significant dangers to various industries, including aviation and shipping. Removing ice from surfaces is challenging and energy-intensive, leading researchers to explore the development of passive ice-shedding materials. While previous studies focused on ice crystallized from pure water, a recent investigation by the University of Illinois Chicago delved into the impact of impurities commonly found in natural water on ice adhesion to common structural materials.

In the laboratory, scientists examined ice formed with varying concentrations of impurities such as salt, surfactant, and solvent. Surprisingly, they found that contaminated ice was less sticky than ice made from pure water under specific conditions. This reduced adhesion was attributed to a phenomenon called the quasi-liquid layer, which forms when ice comes into contact with solid matter.

The quasi-liquid layer, located near the solid surface, possesses liquid-like properties that influence the strength of ice adhesion. Analyzing this layer through experiments is challenging. Nevertheless, researchers employed molecular dynamics simulations to study how impurities affected its characteristics. They discovered that impurities were expelled from the ice through freezing and draining processes, resulting in the formation of a liquid layer that increased the slickness of the ice surface.

Interestingly, the study also shed light on the challenges faced by ships in arctic regions. Despite the presence of low salt concentrations in saltwater, ice formation can still be problematic. The rate at which water freezes affects the migration of contaminants, with slower freezing allowing impurities to accumulate at the ice-solid interface, leading to greater adhesion. However, when freezing occurs rapidly, impurities are isolated or expelled, yielding purer and stronger ice that adheres less to surfaces.

This research marks the beginning of a deeper exploration into the adhesion of impure ice, with implications spanning various fields. The findings provide valuable insights into the behavior of ice on surfaces and open up new avenues for research and innovation.

