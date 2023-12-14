Ostrich Eggshells Unveil Ancient Namaqualand’s Rainfall

Summary: Researchers at Princeton University have turned to ostrich eggshells to study the climate history of Namaqualand, an arid region in southwestern Africa. By analyzing nitrogen isotopes in fragments of ancient eggshells collected at an archaeological site, scientists have verified that the region experienced wetter conditions before the end of the last glacial period around 11,700 years ago. This data can provide valuable insights into the potential impacts of climate change on precipitation patterns in the future.

Through Rain and Eggshells: Uncovering the Past

The scarcity of observational paleoclimate data for southern Africa has posed a challenge for scientists studying the region’s climate history. Ostrich eggshells, commonly found in Namaqualand, offer a unique source of information that can fill this gap. These eggshells have served as a repository of climate information, providing valuable records of past rainfall.

Researchers from Princeton University collaborated with archaeologists studying an ancient human settlement site called Spitzkloof A in northern Namaqualand. Dozens of small ostrich eggshell fragments, ranging from 17,000 to 51,000 years old, were carbon-dated and collected from the site.

Using a nitrogen isotope analysis, the team measured the ratio of nitrogen isotopes in the eggshell fragments. This ratio, known as δ15N, can indicate changes in rainfall patterns. Higher δ15N values suggest drier conditions, while lower values indicate wetter conditions. By analyzing multiple eggshell fragments of different ages, researchers were able to construct a timeline of Namaqualand’s past precipitation.

Wetter Times of the Past

The findings revealed that the mean annual precipitation during the formation of the eggshells was approximately 175 millimeters per year, which is 1.6-3.5 times higher than the current precipitation levels in the region. While there was considerable variation in the calculated rainfall amounts, the youngest samples suggested an increase in precipitation toward the end of the last glacial period, with potentially up to 300 millimeters of rainfall per year.

Overcoming Challenges and Future Prospects

Although studying individual eggshells can introduce variability, it can also shed light on the stability of climate conditions over specific periods. To overcome these challenges, the research team focused on measuring nitrogen isotope ratios in nitrous oxide (N2O), which requires significantly smaller samples of eggshells compared to previous methods. This opens up the possibility of analyzing more samples from other archaeological sites with abundant small shell fragments.

The researchers plan to further analyze samples from Spitzkloof A and additional ancient sites in Namaqualand to refine their analysis and expand the region’s precipitation timeline. Their innovative approach could potentially be applied to other archaeological sites where large shell pieces are scarce but small fragments are abundant.

Understanding the past climate of Namaqualand through these ostrich eggshells provides valuable insights into how the region has responded to climate change in the past. This knowledge can help scientists and policymakers anticipate and prepare for potential future changes in precipitation patterns.