Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Tease Cage Fight, Possible Live-Stream

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, have been teasing a cage fight between them, with Musk recently announcing that the fight may still happen and will be live-streamed on his platform. Musk also mentioned that all proceeds from the event will be donated to charity for veterans.

The rumors of this epic battle between the tech giants started last month when both accepted the challenge. Musk has been preparing for the fight, stating that he has been lifting weights throughout the day. He even brought weights to work so he could continue his training.

When questioned about the purpose of the fight, Musk replied that it’s a civilized form of war and that men love war. This rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has been ongoing for years, with clashes on politics and artificial intelligence. This rivalry intensified after Meta launched its new app, Threads, designed to attract disgruntled Twitter users.

Musk first suggested the idea of a cage fight with Zuckerberg, and Zuckerberg, who has an interest in martial arts, responded with enthusiasm. The banter between the two caught the attention of many, including UFC chief Dana White, who offered the octagon for the fight. There were even rumors that the fight might take place in the colosseum in Italy. However, Zuckerberg seems to be the favorite among fans in this anticipated battle.

This highly anticipated cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg has gained widespread attention, with fans eagerly waiting to witness these tech giants face off. It remains to be seen when and where this battle will take place, but one thing is for sure – it will be a fight to remember.