Zoom Updates Terms of Service to Use Customer Data for AI Training

Zoom, the video platform, has recently updated its terms of service to include permission for the use of customer data in training its AI models. The update, which took effect on July 27, allows Zoom to utilize various aspects of customer data, including product usage information, telemetry and diagnostic data, and other collected content. It is important to note that customers do not have the option to opt-out of this data usage.

This move aligns with Zoom’s AI strategy and highlights the company’s growing ambitions in the field of artificial intelligence. However, it comes at a time when the use of individuals’ data for AI training is being increasingly debated, even if that data is anonymized or aggregated. Lawsuits have emerged in the generative AI sector, with authors and artists expressing concerns about their creations being replicated by AI tools.

In response to these concerns, Zoom clarified its stance on customer consent in a blog post. The company explicitly stated that it does not use audio, video, or chat content for training its models without customer consent. However, customers who enable Zoom’s generative AI features are required to sign a consent form, allowing the company to train its AI models using their individual customer content.

Zoom emphasizes that customer content, such as messages, files, and documents, is not included in the data used for AI training. The company’s focus on accessing and using service-generated data is aimed at improving the performance and accuracy of its AI services.

Ultimately, customers have the choice to activate generative AI features and decide whether they want to share their customer content with Zoom for product improvement. Zoom empowers its customers to make informed choices regarding these AI features and the usage of their data.