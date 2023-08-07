Zoom’s Artificial Intelligence Terms of Service Raise Concerns

A recent update to Zoom’s terms of service has sparked worry in Hollywood and the tech industry. The changes have been interpreted by some as granting Zoom the right to use customer video calls and presentations for AI training without consent. However, Zoom has clarified that it does not utilize any customer audio, video, or chat content for AI training without consent. The company explains that the data it collects is primarily used to prevent spam or fraudulent activities during video conferences.

The concerns arose after a blog post highlighted section 10.4 of Zoom’s terms of service, which provide the company with multiple rights to redistribute, access, modify, and process customer content for the purpose of AI improvement. This lack of an opt-out option raised questions about user privacy and consent.

In response, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, clarified that the terms of service were updated in March 2023 to enhance transparency. Zoom explicitly states that they seek customer consent before using their content for AI model training.

Recently, Zoom introduced two generative AI features: Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose. These features offer automated meeting summaries and AI-powered chat composition. Account owners and administrators have the choice to enable these AI features, granting Zoom a license for AI training.

The licensing language in the terms of service aims to ensure that value-added services such as meeting recordings can be provided without ambiguity regarding usage rights. Zoom assures customers that the recording content remains owned by them, while Zoom holds a license to deliver the recording service.

These concerns regarding Zoom’s AI-related terms of service have emerged amidst strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are negotiating new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The writers’ union seeks protections against AI-generated scripts, while SAG-AFTRA demands full consent and compensation rights for performers regarding any use of their digital replicas.