Zoom modifies terms of service to use customer data for AI efforts

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has recently made changes to its terms of service (TOS) that enable the company to utilize customer data for its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. The revisions to the TOS were implemented in March and provide Zoom with consent from customers to employ their “service generated data” for purposes such as AI algorithm training and fine-tuning.

A spokesperson for Zoom clarified that customers have the choice to enable generative AI features and decide whether they wish to share their content with Zoom for product improvement purposes. The updated terms of service also explicitly state that audio, video, and chat customer content will not be utilized for AI model training without explicit consent.

Zoom’s TOS defines “service generated data” as telemetry data, product usage data, diagnostic data, and similar content that is collected or generated while using Zoom’s services or software. The updated terms also grant Zoom a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license on customer content for AI, product development, quality assurance, and other purposes.

Emphasizing transparency, Zoom aims to clarify the use and ownership of content on its platform. It states that “service generated data” is considered Zoom’s data and is utilized to enhance the user experience for all its users. Consent is required for the use of education records or protected health information in AI training.

Users have the option to provide consent for AI model training when utilizing Zoom’s AI-powered features like Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Team Chat Compose. While Zoom has its own AI models, it also employs models from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as certain customer models.

Since the beginning of the year, Zoom’s stock value has seen a slight increase of approximately 3.3%. However, over the past 12 months, it has experienced a decline of nearly 40%.