CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Zoom Requires User Consent for AI Training

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Zoom Requires User Consent for AI Training

Zoom has updated its terms of service to include a requirement for users to give consent for the training of artificial intelligence (AI) models using their data. These changes will be implemented starting from July 27th.
By accepting the updated terms of service, Zoom users allow the platform to utilize certain aspects of their data for AI model training. This includes information on product usage, telemetry and diagnostic data, as well as other similar content collected by Zoom.
The new terms specify that any data generated or collected by Zoom during the use of its services or software will be considered as “Service Generated Data.” Zoom retains full rights and interests in this data, and users give consent for its access, use, collection, modification, and distribution for various purposes, such as product development, marketing, analytics, and AI training.
It should be noted that Zoom has reassured users that it will not use audio, video, or chat messages without their consent. The company has highlighted its commitment to providing secure communication solutions and stated that the use of customer content is solely intended to enhance the accuracy of AI services and improve user experiences.
These changes in Zoom’s terms align with ongoing discussions among privacy and AI experts regarding the training of machine learning and AI models using user data.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

US Tech Giants Leading the Charge in Virtual Reality Innovations

Aug 8, 2023
News

Two Middle School Students Win Zero Robotics Competition

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Qualcomm Shares Trade Lower on Smartphone Market Weakness

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

US Tech Giants Leading the Charge in Virtual Reality Innovations

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

New Android Update for Supported Pixels Released

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Two Middle School Students Win Zero Robotics Competition

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Qualcomm Shares Trade Lower on Smartphone Market Weakness

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments