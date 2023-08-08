Zoom Requires User Consent for AI Training

Zoom has updated its terms of service to include a requirement for users to give consent for the training of artificial intelligence (AI) models using their data. These changes will be implemented starting from July 27th.

By accepting the updated terms of service, Zoom users allow the platform to utilize certain aspects of their data for AI model training. This includes information on product usage, telemetry and diagnostic data, as well as other similar content collected by Zoom.

The new terms specify that any data generated or collected by Zoom during the use of its services or software will be considered as “Service Generated Data.” Zoom retains full rights and interests in this data, and users give consent for its access, use, collection, modification, and distribution for various purposes, such as product development, marketing, analytics, and AI training.

It should be noted that Zoom has reassured users that it will not use audio, video, or chat messages without their consent. The company has highlighted its commitment to providing secure communication solutions and stated that the use of customer content is solely intended to enhance the accuracy of AI services and improve user experiences.

These changes in Zoom’s terms align with ongoing discussions among privacy and AI experts regarding the training of machine learning and AI models using user data.

