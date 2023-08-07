Zoom Faces Backlash for Updating Privacy Policy to Collect User Data for AI Training

Zoom, the popular online video communication platform, has recently faced criticism for updating its privacy policy to allow the collection of user data for training AI models. This move comes after Google made a similar update to its own privacy policy, raising concerns about user privacy.

Under the new policy, Zoom now has complete control over the data generated during Zoom calls. This includes the ability to change, share, and use the data for training their AI models, but only within legal boundaries. Additionally, Zoom can utilize and distribute content shared on their platform without compensating the users.

Users have expressed concern about the privacy breach caused by this updated policy. One particular concern is that Zoom’s special license for healthcare professionals does not extend to other professionals such as lawyers, religious leaders, and staff at family shelters. This has led to worries about the privacy of confidential discussions.

In response to the backlash, Aparna Bawa, the chief operating officer at Zoom, stated that the purpose of the updated policy is to enhance user experience by analyzing customer usage patterns. Bawa clarified that customers have the option to activate new generative AI features, but it is an opt-in process and participants are notified within meetings or chat pop-ups when these features are enabled.

Despite the explanations provided by Zoom, users are still concerned about transparency, privacy regulations compliance, and the use of their data for AI training. Some users have questioned the legality of Zoom’s practices and emphasized the need for GDPR consent.

This update to Zoom’s privacy policy follows a similar move by Google, which also updated its policy to collect publicly available data for AI training. The trend of tech giants collecting user data for AI models has raised concerns about monopolization and has attracted regulatory scrutiny.