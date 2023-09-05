Zoom Rolls Out New Note-Taking Feature for Video Calls

Zoom’s video calls have become an essential part of daily business activities, serving as a platform for collaboration, project management, and information sharing. Therefore, note-taking during Zoom calls is often crucial. And this new feature will make it much easier.

Last week, Zoom announced “Notes,” which refers to a new workspace available in Zoom Meetings where users can take notes before, during, and after meetings.

Previously, users would typically rely on third-party platforms such as Google Docs or Microsoft Word to create a collaborative document for note-taking during Zoom meetings. With the Notes feature, users will no longer need to toggle between their meeting and their notes. Instead, they can do it within the video call itself.

During a meeting, users will be able to open previously created notes or create new ones from a built-in navigation bar within the meeting. They can then initiate a sharing session where the entire team can collaborate in real-time during the meeting.

The Notes feature will also be useful for meeting preparation. Users can create an agenda note before the meeting and share it with their colleagues. After the meeting, the note can be added to and shared with anyone who needs the content.

“We wanted to provide a clear user experience that allows for creating agendas and notes while staying within the Zoom platform instead of switching to other content management tools,” said Darin Brown, Head of Productivity Applications at Zoom.

The Zoom Notes application interface resembles that of other note-taking apps, with an editor that allows users to organize their documents with fonts, styles, bullets, images, links, and more, according to the announcement.

The best part is that Notes will be available to all users at no additional cost. The feature will start rolling out to users in the coming weeks.

While other productivity platforms such as Otter.ai, Slack, and Google Workspace have recently revamped their offerings to enable professionals to collaborate, most of these features rely on generative AI. It is refreshing to see that Zoom is implementing a useful tool that does not rely on AI, as it bypasses the risks of having a generative AI tool accessing meetings and confidential data and potentially using that data for further training.

Source: ZDNet.com

Definitions:

– Zoom: A video conferencing platform widely used for business activities.

– Notes: A new workspace feature within Zoom Meetings that allows users to take notes before, during, and after meetings.

– Collaboration: Working together in a coordinated and cooperative manner.

– Generative AI: Artificial intelligence that generates content, such as text or images, based on training data.

Sources:

– ZDNet.com: (URL removed)

– Zoom: (URL removed)