New Terms of Service Raises Concerns about Zoom’s AI Practices

Video conferencing and messaging provider, Zoom, is facing criticism for changes made to its Terms of Service (TOS) in March, particularly in relation to its use of AI. These changes have sparked concerns over customer privacy, choice, and trust.

The updated TOS now allows Zoom to train its AI on user data without providing users with the option to opt out. This has ignited a broader debate about the training of large language models using individual data. It is common for companies to update their TOS as their practices evolve, and tech companies in particular are doing so in response to increased regulatory scrutiny. Privacy regulations like the CCPA require companies to update their Privacy Policies annually.

Zoom has responded to the backlash by posting on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing its commitment to transparency and user control. The company clarified its approach to AI features and customer content sharing, aiming to give account owners and administrators greater control over these features.

While Zoom claims that it does not use audio, video, or chat content for training models without customer consent, the complexity and lengthiness of its TOS make it challenging for regular users to fully comprehend its AI policies. Furthermore, certain generative AI features on Zoom, such as Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose, are enabled by default with only a small check box.

Participants in a Zoom call are notified when the Meeting Summary feature is enabled and are given the choice to either leave the meeting or agree to allow Zoom to collect their data for building and improving its AI models.

The controversy surrounding Zoom’s updated Terms of Service underscores the ongoing debate surrounding AI training and the urgent need for transparency and user consent.