Zoom Clarifies it Will Not Use Vidchats for AI Training

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Zoom, the popular video chat and collaboration platform, has addressed concerns about its Terms of Service, clarifying that it never had any intention of using the vidchats hosted on its platform for artificial intelligence (AI) training. Back in March 2023, Zoom made changes to its terms, including a clause that appeared to grant the company the right to use “customer content” in various ways, including for machine learning and AI purposes. However, these changes went unnoticed until recently.

Responding to the viral outrage, Zoom has updated its Terms of Service to explicitly state that it will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train its AI models without user consent. Smita Hashim, Zoom’s chief product officer, explained in a blog post that the company never intended to imply that user vidchats would be used for anything other than improving Zoom’s own services.

Hashim emphasized that Zoom values user privacy and content ownership. The company only utilizes customer data with the user’s permission and does not share it with third-party models for training purposes. Additionally, Zoom harnesses generative AI in positive ways, such as providing tools to summarize meetings if users request it.

The delayed outrage and confusion surrounding Zoom’s legal language raises valid concerns about privacy and the potential leakage of proprietary information. This clarification from Zoom aims to reassure users that their vidchats will not be used without their consent and that the company is committed to delivering innovative and secure communication solutions.

