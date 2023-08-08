CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Zoom Addresses Privacy Concerns Following Update to Terms of Service

Aug 8, 2023
Video conferencing app Zoom has responded to customer concerns about privacy following a recent update to its terms of service. The company has reassured users that their data will not be used for artificial intelligence (AI) training without their consent.
Zoom’s updated terms of service, specifically Section 10.4, now grants the company a license for machine learning and AI purposes. This license allows Zoom to train, test, and improve its products and services through AI. The company’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, clarified that Zoom uses AI for features such as automated meeting summaries and scanning webinar invites for spam. However, meeting administrators have the option to opt-out of sharing meeting summary data with Zoom, and non-administrator members are given the choice to accept or decline a meeting based on the data-sharing policies.
Despite these reassurances, data privacy advocates and some Zoom users remain concerned. Some users have threatened to cancel their Zoom accounts, while others are calling for revised terms of service or an opt-out option for all users regarding AI data use. Zoom emphasizes that the use of AI features is optional and requires data collection. However, there is growing public scrutiny of AI and concerns about unauthorized use of personal data.
Janet Haven, the executive director of Data & Society, stressed the importance of comprehensive data privacy protections in law. Aric Toler, the director of training and research at Bellingcat, announced that their organization would no longer use Zoom and would explore alternative platforms with better data policies.
The lack of regulations and data protection laws surrounding AI is contributing to the discomfort expressed by Zoom users. There is a demand for greater transparency and public discussion about how AI is incorporated into companies’ products and services. Critics argue that terms of service agreements are intentionally complex, making it challenging for consumers to fully comprehend the implications of their data usage.

