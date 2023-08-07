Zillow Group Harnesses AI and Machine Learning to Enhance Real Estate Operations

Zillow Group, a prominent real estate company, is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance its operations. David Beitel, Zillow’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), envisions AI as a key factor in making it effortless for people to find their dream homes.

Zillow began its AI journey in 2006 with the introduction of the “Zestimate.” This algorithm utilizes statistical and machine learning models to estimate property values. Currently, the algorithm boasts a national median error rate of 2.4% for on-market homes and 7.49% for off-market homes.

Beitel is particularly intrigued by the recent advancements in generative AI, considering the substantial amount of data that Zillow handles. He recognizes that AI is transforming the way Zillow’s developers code, surpassing the capabilities of previous technologies.

Zillow is also exploring how AI can enhance customer interaction, aiming to create a more natural and interactive dialogue between the company and its customers. The objective is to present the vast amount of content available on Zillow’s platform in a user-friendly manner, facilitating the search for the perfect home.

Additionally, Zillow is investigating the application of generative AI to optimize marketing efforts. This includes automating research, planning, and content production for marketing campaigns.

To further improve coding efficiency, Zillow has developed an AI-powered coding assistant tool called “copilot,” currently being tested by approximately 200 engineers. The assistant provides code suggestions, which engineers have accepted in 40-to-50% of cases, streamlining their coding process.

While automation and AI can assist customers throughout their home-buying or selling journey, Beitel emphasizes the importance of human involvement in the process. Zillow’s revenue predominantly stems from Premier Agent, an advertising service for real estate agents. The company intends to equip agents with AI tools to enhance their interactions with Zillow users, while minimizing time spent on mundane tasks.

Zillow recognizes the tremendous potential of AI and machine learning in revolutionizing the real estate industry. By leveraging these technologies, Zillow aims to benefit both customers and agents, ensuring a more efficient and satisfying real estate experience.