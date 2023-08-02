Zeta Energy Making Strides in EV Battery Development

Zeta Energy is making significant progress in the construction and testing of high-density electrodes for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The company, as part of the ARPA-E EVs4ALL program, received $4 million in federal funding in January 2023 to develop efficient EV batteries.

The objectives of the program are to reduce battery recharging time, improve low-temperature performance, achieve high energy retention after significant mileage, and lower battery costs. Zeta Energy’s Chief Science Officer, Rodrigo Salvatierra, expressed satisfaction with the results so far, stating that their electrode density already exceeds the project targets. They are currently conducting extreme temperature tests and have demonstrated battery functionality at -20°C. The company plans to expand testing to even lower temperatures.

Zeta Energy’s technology, which utilizes lithium-sulfur batteries, is ideal for the project as it utilizes readily available domestic feedstocks, supporting the development of a domestic supply chain. Their proprietary lithium metal anode and sulfurized carbon cathode combination is expected to surpass all the EVs4ALL targets. The technology offers higher energy density while avoiding safety hazards and lifecycle problems associated with other lithium metal anodes.

In addition to advancements in battery development, Zeta Energy has implemented manufacturing innovations to enhance cell production efficiency. These include a dry process for electrode coating and the ability to grow vertically aligned carbon nanotubes on both sides of a current collector simultaneously.

Zeta Energy is a US-based company focused on the development and commercialization of high-performance, safe, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio and has gained recognition for its carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. With ongoing research and development, Zeta Energy aims to contribute to the advancement of sustainable and efficient EV battery solutions.