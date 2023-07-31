ZeroEyes: Utilizing AI for Immediate Threat Detection

ZeroEyes is a company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to swiftly detect potential gun threats. By combining automated gun detection with video analysis, ZeroEyes is able to send urgent alerts in locations where a shooter may be present, potentially preventing shootings from occurring.

The company’s technology has proven effective in cases where individuals brandish weapons before they start shooting, allowing law enforcement to be promptly alerted. ZeroEyes has gained a positive reputation among clients for its lifesaving potential and is currently experiencing rapid expansion.

ZeroEyes faced a unique challenge when it came to gun detection in casinos, due to the presence of flashing lights. However, the company successfully deployed its technology across properties owned by the Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises following a successful implementation at the River Spirit Casino. This deployment aligns with the organization’s commitment to enhancing safety and reducing response time, ultimately saving lives.

The deployment at the River Spirit Casino, a sprawling 200,000 square feet establishment with approximately 10,000 daily guests, has significantly improved overall security. ZeroEyes seamlessly integrates with existing digital cameras, providing exceptional protection without disrupting the casino experience.

ZeroEyes developed its AI-based visual gun detection system based on extensive research, which showed that in most mass shootings, the shooter reveals their weapon before the incident occurs. Through proprietary data analysis of casino shootings from 2017 to 2023, ZeroEyes discovered that 40% of the time, the shooter managed to escape, highlighting the vital need for immediate identification and response.

Contrary to popular belief, less than 50% of casino shootings take place inside the buildings. Detecting a gun in the parking lot or perimeter area enables swift action, such as locking doors and ensuring the safety of individuals inside the casino. In fact, over 45% of shootings occur in parking lots.

ZeroEyes’ proactive visual gun detection software is built on computer vision and advanced machine learning AI. It can be seamlessly integrated with existing digital security cameras across various settings, including schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and gaming establishments. The technology aims to enhance security and provide situational awareness to prevent and respond effectively to active shooter events.