Zenless Zone Zero Showcases Urban Setting in New Trailer

miHoYo, the studio behind popular games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, has released a new trailer for their upcoming action-RPG, Zenless Zone Zero. The trailer, which debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live, gives players a glimpse of the game’s urban setting.

The trailer focuses on the city of New Eridu, a near-future metropolis where players can engage in various activities. While the trailer only offers a brief look at the different things players can do in New Eridu, it does showcase the ability to interact with named characters, including a wolf-man in a fancy suit.

One notable aspect highlighted in the trailer is the game’s combat. Zenless Zone Zero features single-character battles against large bosses, with moves like counters and blocks being performed. This suggests that the game will offer in-depth action combat similar to the Souls-like genre, although potentially with a lower difficulty level.

No release date or platforms have been announced for Zenless Zone Zero yet. However, miHoYo’s previous titles have initially launched on mobile and PC before later becoming available on PlayStation.

Definitions:

– Zenless Zone Zero: An action-RPG developed by miHoYo, known for Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

– RPG: Role-playing game.

– miHoYo: The studio developing Zenless Zone Zero.

– Gamescom: A major annual gaming event.

– Genshin Impact: A popular action RPG developed by miHoYo.

– Honkai Star Rail: A game developed by miHoYo.

– New Eridu: The urban setting featured in Zenless Zone Zero.

– Souls-like: A genre of games inspired by the Dark Souls series, known for challenging combat and exploration.

