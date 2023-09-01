ZEEKR Unveils Impressive Specs for High-Performance 001 FR EV

ZEEKR, the Chinese automaker founded in 2021, continues to make waves in the EV market. It has recently shared some impressive specifications for its upcoming high-performance version of the flagship 001 EV, called the 001 FR. With the aim of “saying sorry to other performance brands,” ZEEKR is determined to make a statement.

The ZEEKR 001 FR is not only fast but also production-ready. It features four silicon-carbide motors, twice the powertrain of the standard 001 model, with a distributed e-drive design supported by in-house software and hardware technologies. Utilizing torque vectoring, the car can adjust each wheel in milliseconds, providing enhanced performance and handling.

One standout feature of the ZEEKR 001 FR is its ability to perform tank turns. With a staggering 1,265 brake horsepower (bhp), this electric sports car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.07 seconds (rolling start).

Furthermore, the 001 FR boasts impressive charging capabilities. Equipped with a 100 kWh pack powered by CATL’s next-generation Qilin batteries, it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes. ZEEKR plans to expand its fast charger network to 1,000 stations by 2024.

Deliveries of the 001 FR are scheduled to begin in October, with ZEEKR planning to produce 99 units per month. Although pricing has not been officially disclosed, sources indicate a price point of over RMB 1 million ($138,700).

ZEEKR is prioritizing customer safety and plans to provide personalized training sessions for each buyer to ensure they can handle the high-performance capabilities of the EV.

With its impressive specifications, ZEEKR is poised to make a strong impression in the high-performance EV market. Car enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to experience the power and speed of the ZEEKR 001 FR firsthand.

