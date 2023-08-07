Zeekr Announces Plans to Introduce Luxury Electric Vehicles in Kazakhstan

Zeekr, a luxury electric vehicle brand owned by Geely Automobile Holdings in China, has unveiled its expansion plans for the Kazakhstani market. The company aims to introduce two new models, the Zeekr 001 shooting-brake and Zeekr X SUV, in Kazakhstan by the fourth quarter of 2023. This marks Zeekr’s third expansion announcement, emphasizing the importance of Kazakhstan as a central market in Central Asia.

Additionally, Zeekr has expressed intentions to enter the European and Israeli markets by the end of 2023. These plans have been made possible by a successful $750 million Series A funding round in February, which increased Zeekr’s valuation to $13 billion. The funding will be allocated towards technological research and market expansion.

In line with its expansion strategy, Zeekr is seeking to fill various job positions in cities worldwide. This suggests the company’s interest in venturing into the United States, as indicated by a recent job listing for a U.S.-based regulatory, policy, and compliance manager.

Since its establishment in 2021, Zeekr has sold over 100,000 vehicles predominantly in China. The company attributes its success to its direct-to-consumer business model. Zeekr plans to replicate this model in all new markets, including Kazakhstan. To support its operations in the region, Zeekr has partnered with Orbis Auto, a local automotive distributor, to establish a sales network and after-sales service.

Pre-sales for the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X in Kazakhstan are set to begin in September, with customer deliveries scheduled for November. While the pricing for these vehicles in Kazakhstan has not been disclosed, they are currently priced at approximately $65,000 and $50,000 in their initial European markets.

The Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X directly compete with Tesla’s Model Y crossover. They offer impressive range capabilities, with the Zeekr 001 covering around 375 miles and the Zeekr X reaching approximately 350 miles. Both models also feature over-the-air software updates, enhancing their technological capabilities.