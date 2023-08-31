CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Zebronics Introduces the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000: A Stylish Bluetooth Soundbar

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Zebronics Introduces the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000: A Stylish Bluetooth Soundbar

Zebronics, the renowned technology company, has expanded its sound system collection with the launch of the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 in India. This sleek Bluetooth soundbar offers an immersive audio experience and a host of impressive features.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 boasts a glossy appearance and can be effortlessly mounted on the wall, making it a space-saving addition to any room. With a total power output of 150W, this soundbar delivers powerful sound quality. The package includes a 90W subwoofer with a 5″ size, along with the soundbar itself, which features dual drivers providing 60W RMS.

This soundbar offers a 2.1 channel arrangement and a Signal to Noise Ratio of 70dB, ensuring clear and balanced audio. One of the standout features of the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 is its support for Dolby Atmos sound. This technology, commonly found in theaters, creates a three-dimensional sound field, immersing the listener in a lifelike audio experience.

Connectivity options are abundant with the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000. Users can easily connect to the soundbar via Bluetooth version 5.3, allowing wireless music streaming. HDMI (eARC) is also available as an input option, providing high-quality audio playback. Additionally, the soundbar includes inputs such as Optical IN, USB, and AUX, ensuring compatibility with various devices. A convenient LED display is included to enhance the user experience further.

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 is available in a stylish black color. It comes with a one-year warranty, providing customers with peace of mind. The soundbar can be purchased at a special launch price of Rs. 9,999 from Flipkart and the Zebronics website, starting from September 5, 2023, at 12 PM.

Sources:
Zebronics

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Role of Edge Computing in LAMEA’s Internet Infrastructure

Aug 31, 2023
News

Exploring the Growth of Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market in Asia-Pacific Region

Aug 31, 2023
News

The Threat of Sinking Islands: A Call for Urgent Action

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Apple’s Wonderlust Event: What to Expect

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Global Intelligent Language Assistants Market: Growth, Opportunities, and Trends

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Google’s SynthID Watermarks Combat Deepfakes and Digital Misinformation

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple to Release iPhone 15 Phones with Fixed Production Issues

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments