Zebronics Introduces the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000: A Stylish Bluetooth Soundbar

Zebronics, the renowned technology company, has expanded its sound system collection with the launch of the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 in India. This sleek Bluetooth soundbar offers an immersive audio experience and a host of impressive features.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 boasts a glossy appearance and can be effortlessly mounted on the wall, making it a space-saving addition to any room. With a total power output of 150W, this soundbar delivers powerful sound quality. The package includes a 90W subwoofer with a 5″ size, along with the soundbar itself, which features dual drivers providing 60W RMS.

This soundbar offers a 2.1 channel arrangement and a Signal to Noise Ratio of 70dB, ensuring clear and balanced audio. One of the standout features of the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 is its support for Dolby Atmos sound. This technology, commonly found in theaters, creates a three-dimensional sound field, immersing the listener in a lifelike audio experience.

Connectivity options are abundant with the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000. Users can easily connect to the soundbar via Bluetooth version 5.3, allowing wireless music streaming. HDMI (eARC) is also available as an input option, providing high-quality audio playback. Additionally, the soundbar includes inputs such as Optical IN, USB, and AUX, ensuring compatibility with various devices. A convenient LED display is included to enhance the user experience further.

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 is available in a stylish black color. It comes with a one-year warranty, providing customers with peace of mind. The soundbar can be purchased at a special launch price of Rs. 9,999 from Flipkart and the Zebronics website, starting from September 5, 2023, at 12 PM.

