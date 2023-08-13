Zebronics Unveils Zeb-Thump 350 Trolley DJ Speaker with Impressive Specs

Zebronics has introduced its latest entertainment system, the Zeb-Thump 350 Trolley DJ Speaker. Priced at Rs 18,499, this powerful speaker delivers a dynamic sound experience with its 40-watt sound output.

The Zeb-Thump 350 is equipped with 30.48 cm full-range drivers and a 2.52 cm tweeter driver, ensuring precise and clear acoustics, including impressive treble sounds. This speaker is powered by a rechargeable battery, providing a battery life of approximately 12 hours at 50% volume, with LED indicators to keep users informed about the remaining battery charge.

A standout feature of the Zeb-Thump 350 is its TWS connection, which allows users to pair two speakers for doubled entertainment. It also comes with a wireless microphone for on-the-go karaoke sessions, as well as a 6.3 mm input for wired mics, offering Karaoke Recording options.

In terms of connectivity, the Zeb-Thump 350 offers versatility with Bluetooth v5.0, USB, microSD, AUX, and FM options, along with dual microphone inputs. The speaker has eye-catching RGB LED lights and a built-in LED display, allowing users to control the lights to match their desired mood.

The Zeb-Thump 350 supports various audio formats, including MP3, WAV, and WMA. It features control knobs for volume, bass, treble, mic volume, and echo, providing users with the ability to personalize their audio settings.

Designed with portability in mind, the Zeb-Thump 350 features a retractable handle and wheels for convenient transportation. The packaging box includes a remote control, AUX cable, wireless microphone, charging cable, and QR code guide for easy setup and usage.

With its impressive specifications and convenient features, the Zebronics Zeb-Thump 350 Trolley DJ Speaker offers a great option for those seeking a high-quality entertainment system.