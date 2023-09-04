Zebedee Adds Six New Mobile Games to its Play-to-Earn Platform

In-game blockchain specialist Zebedee has expanded its entertainment hub by adding six new mobile games that utilize a play-to-earn gameplay format. Within these games, players have the opportunity to earn portions of Bitcoins, commonly referred to as “Sats”.

The New Jersey-based company, Zebedee, is focused on gaming and understands the role of blockchain and cryptocurrency in supporting various mobile titles. Zebedee also recognizes the distinction between using cryptocurrencies as player rewards versus using them to bypass app store fees, which some companies have done in the past.

The latest additions to Zebedee’s platform are Bitcoin2048, Bitcoin Cards, Dubbz Arcade, Finke Desert Race Game, Satoshi Goals, and Winstreakz. According to Mobidictum, players can accumulate Bitcoin fragments and redeem them for gift vouchers, send them to friends, or spend them directly in-game.

Zebedee has a history of integrating Bitcoin rewards into its platform. A partnership with advertising and monetization platform adjoe in June enabled players in adjoe’s ecosystem to earn Bitcoin rewards without needing to make an initial investment, allowing newcomers to enter the crypto market more easily.

Another notable game on Zebedee’s platform is Bitcoin Miner, a play-and-earn mobile game created in collaboration with Fumb Games. This title boasts over 1 million players who can all earn Bitcoin-based rewards by actively engaging with the game. Similar to the six new titles, these earnings can be converted into gift cards.

Zebedee CEO and co-founder Simon Cowell expressed pride in welcoming the latest wave of game developers and titles to their mobile app. The adoption of Zebedee’s API offers fast, safe, and trusted monetary rewards and transactions for players, with seamless integration and no technical barriers.

In 2021, Niantic partnered with Fold to develop an augmented reality Bitcoin metaverse experience.

Sources:

– Source Article: [Insert Source]

– Zebedee: https://zebedee.io/