Furyu Corporation to Launch New RPG Game – Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs

Game publisher Furyu Corporation has recently announced the upcoming release of their new RPG game, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami. This game is a new version of the Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san: Yukemuri Dungeon PlayStation 4 game and will now be available on multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.

Initially set to launch on January 18, the game will be available on Steam with support for English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese languages. However, Furyu Corporation has yet to confirm if the other platforms will also have an English release.

The game offers a unique and exciting gameplay experience, allowing players to explore both hot springs and treacherous dungeons. Players can power up in the hot springs before venturing into the dungeon and facing clothes-ripping dangers. Featuring a captivating story of hauntings, hot springs, and high adventure, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs promises to push the boundaries of the RPG genre.

The Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san: Yukemuri Dungeon game was originally launched on the PS4 in Japan back in November 2018. It gained popularity due to its engaging storyline and immersive gameplay.

The game is based on the manga series Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs (Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san) by Tadahiro Miura. The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from February 2016 to June 2020, and its final volume was released in December 2020. An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018, consisting of 12 episodes.

Fans of the manga and RPG enthusiasts alike can look forward to embarking on an exciting adventure in Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami when it releases later this month.