Prototype to Release The Curse of Kudan on Nintendo Switch

Prototype has announced that it will be releasing a Switch version of the yuri visual novel, The Curse of Kudan, on December 21. The game will be available in English, Japanese, and Chinese languages. The physical edition in Japan will be priced at 4,950 yen, while the digital edition will cost 4,300 yen.

Prototype is known for releasing English localizations of their titles digitally worldwide at the same time as their Japanese releases. The Curse of Kudan, originally known as Folklore of Kudan in Japan, was first launched for PC on April 26, 2019. It later became available on iOS and Android on November 8, 2019. An English localization for PC was released on October 29, 2020.

The Curse of Kudan tells the story of an urban legend surrounding a woman in mourning dress known as “Kudan.” It is said that anyone who sees her will experience misfortune within seven days. The game follows the budding relationship between student Sakuya Kudan and culinary teacher Touko Shima, as they find themselves entangled with the curse.

As the curse threatens their peaceful life, Sakuya must find a way to combat it. Her search leads her to the Occult Research Club and its president, Koto Ashinaki. Now, she must face the unknown in order to protect the people she loves.

Fans of visual novels on the Nintendo Switch will soon be able to enjoy The Curse of Kudan and immerse themselves in its intriguing story of love and supernatural mysteries.

