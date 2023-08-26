Ys X Nordics Interview Reveals Reason for Younger Protagonist

The president of Nihon Falcom, Toshihiro Kondo, recently gave interviews to Chinese outlets about the upcoming release of Ys X Nordics, the latest entry in the Ys franchise. In the interviews, Kondo discussed various aspects of the game, including the decision to make protagonist Adol Christin considerably younger in this installment.

According to Kondo, the decision to make Adol younger was made in order to expand the player base and appeal to a younger audience, particularly on the Nintendo Switch platform. He explained that by making Adol younger, they hoped to attract more young players to the game.

Kondo also mentioned that the game will have a return-to-its-origin feel, which influenced the choice to have a relatively young Adol embark on this adventure. In previous Ys games, Adol was always traveling to different locations and didn’t have many opportunities to interact with companions of a similar age. However, in Ys X Nordics, the story is set when Adol is 17, and the characters he encounters are also teenagers.

Ys X Nordics will take place between Ys II and Memories of Celceta, making it the third canonical entry in Adol Christin’s adventure logs. The gameplay has been revamped, with only two playable characters and special maneuvers that can be unlocked through story scenes and exploration. Additionally, Adol will have control of a ship for combat and island hopping.

The game will also feature unused concepts from Ys Seven and offer players a considerable amount of explorative freedom, including naval travel and ship combat. Ys X Nordics is set to launch on September 28, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

In conclusion, the decision to make Adol younger in Ys X Nordics was aimed at expanding the player base and appealing to a younger audience. The game promises a return-to-its-origin feel and introduces new gameplay elements such as ship combat and exploration freedom. Ys fans can look forward to experiencing Adol’s latest adventure when the game launches next year.

