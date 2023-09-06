Testing Starfield Performance on AMD APUs: Athlon 3000G and Ryzen 7 5700G

In a recent video by Random Gaming in HD, Starfield’s performance on two desktop APUs was tested: the AMD Athlon 3000G with Vega 3 graphics, and the Ryzen 7 5700G with Vega 8 graphics. Random Gaming in HD acknowledged that Starfield is a demanding title, so gamers with an APU should not expect high performance.

The test started with the AMD Athlon system running at 720p resolution with various performance settings in the game. Despite reducing image quality, using 50% scaling, dynamic resolution, and FSR2, Starfield struggled to maintain a frame rate of 10 to 20 fps. Overclocking the integrated APU to 1.6 GHz did not significantly improve the performance.

Moving on to the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, which is considered one of the best desktop APUs, the performance was noticeably better. Running the game at 1080p with similar settings as the Athlon system, the Ryzen 7 5700G achieved a frame rate range of 20 to 35 fps. The YouTuber suggested that faster memory could have further improved the performance.

Similar to previous observations on the Steam Deck, Starfield performed well in open areas with frame rates of around 30 fps. However, when visiting cities like New Atlantis City, the frame rates dropped to the mid to low 20s.

The video concluded with the hope that Bethesda and graphics card driver developers would work on improving Starfield’s performance in the future.

Source: Random Gaming in HD (YouTube video)