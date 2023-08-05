YouTube TV Announces Updates to Address Streaming Issues

YouTube TV has revealed a series of updates aimed at resolving several issues that have plagued the streaming service in May. These updates, initially focused on Apple TV, will now be applicable to all platforms where YouTube TV is available.

One of the main problems being tackled is the audio and video synchronization issue during Live playback. Although this issue has already been resolved for Apple TV, the implementation of solutions for other platforms will take place in the coming weeks. To aid in this process, YouTube TV is encouraging users to provide feedback and share screenshots or details from the “Stats for Nerds” page on the Reddit thread where the update was announced.

Aside from Live playback, YouTube TV is also working on a separate solution for audio/video sync problems related to Video on Demand (VOD) content. However, no specific launch date has been provided for this update yet.

Furthermore, the recent update addresses previous concerns specific to Apple TV. The crashing problem that occurred on first-generation 4K Apple TV during extended playback sessions has been resolved. Additionally, YouTube TV has fixed the temporary outage that affected DVR functionality.

While YouTube TV continues to address existing issues, new problems are being reported by users through their feedback. As a response, the company is making changes to the Library feature to enhance the relevancy of the “Catch Up on your Favorites” section, fix errors with badging, and correct the order of recently recorded content.

Based on customer feedback, YouTube TV is now granting unlimited NFL Sunday Ticket streams within the home, as well as two additional streams outside of the household.

YouTube TV has promised further updates, including the introduction of a multiview feature and improvements to video quality, which are expected to be released next month. Despite the service’s increasing price, YouTube TV remains committed to addressing issues and introducing new features to enhance the user experience.