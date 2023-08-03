YouTube Tests AI-Generated Video Summaries

YouTube is currently conducting a test using artificial intelligence (AI) to create automatic video summaries. These summaries are now appearing on the watch and search pages of YouTube, but they are only available for a limited number of English-language videos and viewers.

The purpose of these AI-generated summaries is to give users a quick overview of a video so they can determine if it is relevant to their needs. However, YouTube emphasizes that these summaries are not meant to replace the video descriptions created by the video creators.

It is unclear at the moment how viewers will be able to distinguish between user-created video summaries and those generated by AI, as screenshots of the experiment have not been shared.

There are already various AI-powered video summarizer tools available, such as Clipnote.ai, Skipit.ai, and Scrivvy. However, some YouTube creators have expressed disappointment with these tools, particularly in their ability to summarize longer videos.

It is too early to determine the impact of AI-generated summaries on YouTube creators and whether they will actually make it easier to write video summaries. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see the results of this experiment and if it will be implemented on a wider scale.

These AI-generated video summaries are part of YouTube’s broader AI initiatives, which also include AI-generated quizzes for educational videos and an AI-powered dubbing tool. Google, the parent company of YouTube, has also recently announced the development of other AI tools, such as an AI-assisted note-taking app and AI-generated backgrounds for Google Meet calls.