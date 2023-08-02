CityLife

The Power of AI Models

YouTube Tests AI-Powered Video Summaries

Mampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
YouTube is currently testing a new feature that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate video summaries. These summaries are designed to enhance user experience on both search and watch pages by providing quick overviews and aiding in the decision-making process of whether a video is worth watching.

The AI-generated summaries will be displayed directly on the search results page, alongside the videos, rather than being located in a separate sidebar. It is important to note that these summaries are not meant to replace the video descriptions created by the video owners themselves.

This new summary feature is reminiscent of a Chrome extension that was introduced earlier this year. Both options rely on AI technology and aim to improve the accessibility of video content. In addition to the summary feature, YouTube has also recently introduced an AI voice dubbing capability, allowing users to listen to videos in their native language.

While the new summary feature holds promise, it does face challenges in terms of accuracy. AI technology, as evidenced by OpenAI’s recent decision to halt its own program, is prone to producing inaccurate results at times. If the summary feature becomes a permanent addition to YouTube, it will be interesting to observe how video creators adapt to AI-generated content and how it might impact their video descriptions.

Overall, YouTube’s exploration of AI-powered video summaries showcases their commitment to enhancing user experience and facilitating easier access to information within their platform.

