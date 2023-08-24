YouTube Tests Song Search Feature on Android with Humming

YouTube has announced a new experiment on Android devices that allows users to search for songs by humming, singing, or recording a song. This new feature seems to be a significant improvement from Apple’s music recognition app Shazam.

According to the platform’s support page, YouTube is currently testing a search-by-song capability on its Android app. Users can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature and hum, sing, or record a song for at least three seconds. The app then identifies the tune and directs the user to relevant YouTube videos, including official music videos, user-generated content, or Shorts.

Currently, this capability is only available to a small number of Android users. However, if the feature is rolled out more widely, it can be highly beneficial, considering that YouTube is a popular platform for looking up songs.

This new experiment by YouTube may sound familiar to some users. Last year, YouTube’s parent company, Google, introduced a similar capability on its app, Google Search widget, and Google Assistant. However, the main difference between the two features is that Google’s requires users to hum for 10-15 seconds to identify a song.

Google’s song recognition feature uses machine learning models to match a person’s hum to a song’s “fingerprint” or signature melody. YouTube’s test also utilizes the same technology as confirmed by the company.

While other music recognition apps like SoundHound and MusixMatch offer similar capabilities, they are not as popular as YouTube and Google. Nonetheless, it is worth exploring these alternatives as well.

In conclusion, YouTube’s latest experiment of allowing users to search for songs by humming, singing, or recording a song showcases the platform’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide innovative features in the realm of music recognition.

