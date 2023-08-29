YouTube Music Provides Status Update on User Feature Requests

The YouTube Music team has recently provided a status update on the feature requests that users have been asking for. While some requests are being considered, others are not currently in development.

One feature that many users have been hoping for is the ability to have custom playlist cover art, where they can upload their own images. According to Google, this feature is not being worked on at the moment, but they are exploring other options to provide more customization options for playlists.

Another request was for a standalone YouTube Music app for smart TVs and game consoles. However, the team has decided to keep this functionality within the main YouTube app. They have, however, launched improved casting from mobile apps, allowing users to control their viewing experience on smart TVs and gaming consoles using their mobile devices.

Background play with ads for free users was introduced in Canada two years ago, but Google has no plans to expand this feature to other countries at the moment.

As for other requests, such as turning off “viewer discretion” content warnings, high-quality audio, volume normalization, and improved upload and metadata editing options, Google has stated that they have no updates to share on these features yet.

Fortunately, there are some positive outcomes for feature requests. The sleep timer will be available in more countries with the global launch of podcasts. Currently, it is only available in the Americas, including Canada and Latin America. YouTube Music will also be introducing lyrics sharing and public play counts for top songs and public playlists.

While not all user feature requests are being implemented, YouTube Music is actively listening to its users and working on providing the best possible experience for its audience.

Sources:

– Source article: [link]

– Definition of background play: Background play refers to the ability to play audio or video content on a device while performing other tasks or when the screen is turned off.

– Definition of casting: Casting, in the context of streaming services, refers to the ability to play media content from one device (such as a smartphone or computer) to another device (such as a smart TV or speaker) using a wireless connection.

– Definition of metadata: Metadata refers to additional information about a piece of content, such as the title, artist, album, and genre of a song. This information helps organize and categorize the content.