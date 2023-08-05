YouTube Adds Enhanced 1080p Playback Option for Premium Users

YouTube has introduced a new feature for its Premium subscription service, allowing users to access an “enhanced bitrate” 1080p playback option on the desktop platform. This upgrade provides a higher quality viewing experience by delivering more information per pixel without increasing the resolution.

The enhanced 1080p option is now available worldwide and can be found in the YouTube dropdown resolution menu, positioned above the regular 1080p choice. YouTube started testing this premium feature earlier this year, recognizing the benefits it can bring to viewers. While 4K resolution is available for some videos, it requires streaming larger files that may strain certain internet connections and consume significant amounts of data. Opting for the enhanced bitrate 1080p option offers improved quality while avoiding these potential drawbacks.

Previously, YouTube introduced the enhanced 1080p option on iOS, but it has now expanded access to a wider range of users. However, it is important to note that the Premium subscription costs have increased. Monthly subscriptions have risen from $12 to $14, while yearly subscriptions have increased from $120 to $140.

Despite the higher fees, the Premium subscription eliminates advertisements during video playback and provides additional features like offline viewing and background playback. With the introduction of the “enhanced bitrate” 1080p option, YouTube aims to enhance the viewing experience for its Premium subscribers, offering a higher quality alternative to traditional 1080p playback.