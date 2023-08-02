CityLife

The Power of AI Models

YouTube Introduces AI-Generated Summaries Feature

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained significant prominence across industries, and now social media platforms are embracing it as well. YouTube, a leading player in the space, has recently announced a beta feature called auto-generated summaries, which incorporates AI into its system.

The aim of this feature is to provide users with concise overviews of videos, helping them determine which ones are most compelling. Unlike the standard video descriptions created by content creators, these autogenerated summaries serve a different purpose and do not aim to reduce video durations.

YouTube’s AI-generated summaries will be visible on both the watch and search pages. The platform hopes that this alternative tool will aid users in choosing videos that truly interest them.

This move by YouTube follows similar initiatives by other social media platforms. Instagram, for instance, utilizes AI to detect and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines. Facebook, on the other hand, offers personalized experiences using AI. Snapchat has also introduced its AI chatbot, named “My AI,” for its users. There is speculation that Instagram is currently testing its own AI chatbot.

The auto-generated summaries feature was recently introduced and is presently available for a limited number of videos. However, it is currently only accessible in English.

