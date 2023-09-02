YouTube Fanfest India 2023: A Celebration of Online Talent

YouTube Fanfest is making a grand return to India after a four-year hiatus, and this time, it’s even bigger and better. The event coincides with YouTube’s 15th anniversary in India, adding to the excitement. Scheduled to take place at NSECO, Mumbai on September 27, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST, this is a golden opportunity for fans to watch their favorite YouTubers perform live and even interact with them in person.

Some of the popular YouTubers who will be gracing the event with their presence include Badshah, Dynamo, Harrdy Sandhu, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Tanmay Bhat, Techno, and many more. The event promises a thrilling lineup of performances that will captivate audiences.

The schedule of the YouTube Fanfest India 2023 is as follows:

– 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Box Office Opens

– 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Experiential Zone Opens

– 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm: In-Person Meet & Greets (Selected Superfans only)

– 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm: Live Show

To secure your spot at YouTube Fanfest India 2023, you can book your tickets through the official website. Simply visit the provided link and look for the “Book Tickets” option in the top right corner of the page. In case the tickets are sold out, no worries, as there may be further updates or opportunities to attend the event.

Once you have successfully booked your tickets, it is important to exchange your e-tickets for wristbands at the designated time and location. This is a mandatory step, as entry into the event premises will not be allowed without a wristband.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, certain items are prohibited at the event location. These include dangerous objects, illegal substances, weapons, flammable items, markers, spray paint, stuffed animals, facial masks, outside food and beverage, cigarettes, glass containers, and more. The security team has the authority to prohibit additional items at their discretion.

YouTube Fanfest India 2023 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of online talent and a memorable experience for fans. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness your favorite YouTubers up close and personal. Book your tickets now and get ready for an evening of entertainment and inspiration.

