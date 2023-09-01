YouTube Fanfest 2023 Returns to India with Exciting Line-up of Creators and Artists

YouTube Fanfest (YTFF) is set to make a comeback in Mumbai on September 27th to celebrate YouTube’s 15-year journey in India. The annual event, which has been showcasing the diversity of the creator community since its inaugural show in 2014, will be held in partnership with NEXA and Cadbury 5 Star.

This year, YouTube Fanfest 2023 aims to shine a spotlight on creators and artists from various verticals, including comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, and food. The lineup includes renowned artists like Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Kayan, Raja Kumari, and many more. Additionally, the event will also introduce some rising creators, adding an element of excitement to the show.

Fans can expect not only performances but also special messages from their favorite YouTube personalities throughout the event. YouTube sensations like Awez Darbar, Prajakta Koli (aka MostlySane), Team Naach, and Techno will be among those delivering these messages to their fans.

For super fans eager to meet and interact with their idols, an exclusive ‘Meet & Greet’ opportunity will be available. General admission tickets for the live event in Mumbai will be free, but limited in quantity. Additionally, a select group of lucky fans will have the chance to purchase superfan tickets, which grant front-stage access and participation in a live ‘Meet & Greet’ before the show.

For those unable to attend in person, YouTube Fanfest 2023 will be live-streamed on the YouTube Fanfest channel, starting at 7.30 pm on September 27th. This ensures that fans from all over India can still be a part of the celebration.

YouTube Fanfest has become a significant event in India, showcasing the immense talent and creativity within the country’s online content creator community. It provides a platform for both established and emerging creators to connect with their audience and further expand their reach.

Sources:

– YouTube Fanfest press statement