YouTube Expands Enhanced 1080p Video Quality to the Web

YouTube has announced that it is now extending its enhanced bitrate 1080p option to the web, expanding its previous rollout on iOS devices. This move allows more Premium subscribers to enjoy videos that are “extra crisp and clear” on the platform.

The enhanced bitrate option is particularly beneficial for videos with intricate details and fast-paced motion, such as sports-related and gaming content. Non-Premium users will still have access to the regular 1080p video quality, which has been available since 2009.

However, it is important to note that YouTube recently raised the price of its Premium plan. In order to access the higher video quality, individuals would now have to pay $13.99 per month, an increase from the previous price of $11.99.

Not only is the enhanced 1080p video quality available on the web, but it is also accessible on other devices such as smart TVs, Chromecasts, and video game consoles. Additionally, YouTube TV is currently testing a higher bitrate for live 1080p content.

YouTube’s expansion of the enhanced 1080p video quality to the web is great news for Premium subscribers as it broadens the availability of high-quality videos. This update caters to the growing demand for improved streaming experiences across various devices.