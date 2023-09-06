YouTube Begins Testing “Playables” Feature for Gaming

YouTube is expanding its offerings once again, this time delving into the world of gaming. The platform has recently started testing its new “Playables” feature, allowing users to play games directly on YouTube. The feature is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users.

The existence of Playables on YouTube was first revealed earlier this year during internal testing. One of the games being tested was a title called “Stack Bounce,” which is also available through Google’s GameSnacks. However, further details about the games included in the Playables program have not been disclosed.

If you are lucky enough to be part of the test group, you will notice a new section labeled “Playables” on your YouTube homepage. This section will appear alongside other content on your home feed. Users will also be able to view and control their Playables history and saved game progress in YouTube History.

YouTube’s expansion into gaming comes as no surprise, given its continual efforts to diversify its offerings. From music and television to livestreams and podcasts, YouTube has already made a name for itself in various forms of entertainment. However, it has yet to provide a platform for gaming, except for game streamers.

The success of YouTube Playables will likely be influenced by Google’s gaming ambitions. With the shutdown of Google Stadia earlier this year, users may view YouTube’s gaming efforts with skepticism. However, a simpler games portal utilizing HTML5 might appeal to a wider audience.

Overall, YouTube’s Playables feature brings a new level of interactivity to the platform, allowing users to play games directly within the YouTube interface. As the feature continues to be tested and refined, it will be interesting to see how YouTube integrates gaming into its vast array of entertainment options.

