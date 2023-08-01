The Use of AI Voice Synthesis in Song Pitching

When Evan Bogart wrote pop songs for a girl group he managed, he never expected that one of those songs would become a massive Billboard hit in 2006. After the group disbanded, Bogart decided to pitch the songs to labels. One of them caught the attention of then-emerging pop artist Rihanna, who was signed to Def Jam Recordings. Bogart’s song, “S.O.S.,” not only propelled Rihanna’s career but also established Bogart as a successful songwriter.

Currently, Bogart runs his own publishing company and label, Seeker Music, where he encourages songwriters to create “pitch records.” This involves songwriters recording demos of their songs and presenting them to various artists. To enhance the pitches, many songwriters are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) voice synthesis. This technology mimics the voice of the artist being pitched, allowing the artists to better envision themselves on the track.

The use of AI voice synthesis in pitch records is seen as a creative approach to capture the attention of artists who are increasingly involved in the song creation process. Rather than hiring demo singers or singing the demos themselves, songwriters can now use AI to generate the artist’s voice on the tracks. The AI-generated tone of the artist’s voice is layered on top of a prerecorded vocal, resulting in a blended sound that helps artists imagine themselves on the song.

While some voices are easier for AI to imitate, the results can be mixed. However, the slight robotic difference in the AI voice is not seen as a problem. In fact, it can be appreciated as a unique element in the pitching process.

The use of AI in pitch records is not subject to the same copyright restrictions as commercial releases, but the legality surrounding AI training, using copyrighted material, is still being determined.

Opinions on the use of AI voice synthesis in pitch records vary. Some believe it could democratize the songwriting profession, giving unknown writers a chance to showcase their skills. However, there are concerns about ethical use and artist control. Some suggest that artists should have the option to apply AI voices to the demos themselves, using personalized voice models that are tailored to their needs.

While this technology is still being explored, it is gaining attention within the music industry. As publishers and songwriters discuss and experiment with AI voice synthesis in pitch records, it remains to be seen how it will shape the future of song pitching.