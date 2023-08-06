Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Semtech Co.

Yousif Capital Management LLC has lowered its stake in Semtech Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter, selling 4,390 shares and leaving them with a total of 35,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock. The value of their holdings was $868,000 at the end of the quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their stakes in Semtech. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings by 3.7% during the first quarter, while Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and State Street Corp have also increased their holdings by 338.2% and 18.0% respectively. Morgan Stanley has experienced the largest increase in holdings, growing by 59.3%.

Semtech stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.14. The 1-year low for Semtech stock is $17.82, while the 1-year high is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.33. The 50-day moving average for the stock is $25.40, while the 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Semtech recently reported earnings for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) with earnings per share of $0.02. The company had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Quarterly revenue was $236.50 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. They offer a variety of signal integrity products and video products for various applications.