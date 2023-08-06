CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Semtech Co.

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Semtech Co.

Yousif Capital Management LLC has lowered its stake in Semtech Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter, selling 4,390 shares and leaving them with a total of 35,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock. The value of their holdings was $868,000 at the end of the quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their stakes in Semtech. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings by 3.7% during the first quarter, while Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and State Street Corp have also increased their holdings by 338.2% and 18.0% respectively. Morgan Stanley has experienced the largest increase in holdings, growing by 59.3%.

Semtech stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.14. The 1-year low for Semtech stock is $17.82, while the 1-year high is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.33. The 50-day moving average for the stock is $25.40, while the 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Semtech recently reported earnings for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) with earnings per share of $0.02. The company had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Quarterly revenue was $236.50 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. They offer a variety of signal integrity products and video products for various applications.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Top 10 ITSM Tools and Solutions for Streamlined Service Delivery

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

FormFactor, Inc.: A Leader in Semiconductor Testing

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

SunPower Receives Lower Price Target from Citigroup Amidst Mixed Analyst Ratings

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Top 10 ITSM Tools and Solutions for Streamlined Service Delivery

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

How to Redeem an Offer

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

FormFactor, Inc.: A Leader in Semiconductor Testing

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

SunPower Receives Lower Price Target from Citigroup Amidst Mixed Analyst Ratings

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments