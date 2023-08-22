The Latest Features of IGN Playlist: Version 1.2.7

The new version of IGN Playlist, a collection tracker and backlog management tool, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Update to Version 1.2.7 to access the latest features, including the highly requested Steam library import. If you’re unfamiliar with IGN Playlist, it is a free service that allows you to track and organize the games you care about.

With the app installed on your iOS or Android device, you can sort games into different status lists, such as games you’re actively playing, games in your backlog, games you’ve paused, beat, or quit. You can also tag games with the platforms you’re playing on, rate and review them, and create a wishlist for upcoming releases. The app also allows you to create custom playlists, ranked or unranked, that you can share with friends or keep private.

In addition to the existing features, the 1.2.7 version of IGN Playlist introduces some upgrades. One of the major additions is the Steam library import. If you have a Steam account, you can use the import function in the app’s PROFILE tab to quickly add all your games to Playlist. By entering your Steam ID and, optionally, a Web API key, you can populate your backlog with every Steam game that matches the IGN database. You can easily batch-move games to other lists using the multi-edit feature.

Another notable feature is the comment sections for custom lists. This allows you to add more context to your lists and have conversations with friends about your choices. The app and web versions of Playlist both support commenting, and you have the option to turn off comments for privacy.

Furthermore, the app now allows you to sort any list, not just your own, by your personal ratings. IGN-style numeric ratings were added in the previous update, making it easier for you to sort and organize your games based on your preferences.

Other improvements in the 1.2.7 version include enhanced performance, bug fixes, and the addition of a new awards feature in the web version of IGN. By reviewing your favorite games, you can contribute to the “Icons” Hall of Fame list. Only the highest-rated games make it to the list.

IGN Playlist is available on the App Store, Google Play, and the web.

IGN Playlist

