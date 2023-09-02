Armored Core 6: A New Game+ Experience Worth Playing

In the world of FromSoftware games, New Game+ modes have always been a topic of debate among players. While some enjoy the increased challenge and the opportunity to explore different aspects of the game, others feel that the balance becomes unbalanced over time and the intended difficulty curve is lost. However, Armored Core 6, the latest installment in the series, breaks this tradition and offers a New Game+ experience that fans are raving about.

A Reddit post by user Razhork has revealed some exciting details about the New Game+ mode in Armored Core 6. According to the post, players can expect new missions, variations of existing missions, and even new story choices that rival the depth seen in games like NieR:Automata. This is a breath of fresh air considering the game’s regular runtime of 15 to 20 hours, and it adds a significant amount of replay value to the experience.

One particular highlight mentioned in the post is the “third playthrough,” which is said to be especially challenging and engaging. This news has left some players feeling both excited and nervous about the prospect of facing the game’s demanding difficulty with their current setup. To prepare, players are advised to run certain missions multiple times and make different choices to unlock additional content and items.

In essence, the full Armored Core 6 experience entails playing through the game three times. This approach to New Game+ is receiving widespread praise, as it adds a new layer of excitement and exploration to the game. While this may not be suitable for longer games like Elden Ring, the shorter playtime of Armored Core 6 allows for increased variation and surprises with each subsequent playthrough.

Overall, the New Game+ mode in Armored Core 6 is a refreshing take on the concept, with added missions, story choices, and increased difficulty. Fans are enjoying the opportunity to dive deeper into the game’s world and uncover new content. Hopefully, other FromSoftware games will follow suit and offer similarly enticing experiences in the future.

Definitions:

– New Game+: A gameplay mode in which players can start a new playthrough of a game with additional features, items, or difficulty.

– FromSoftware: A renowned Japanese video game development company known for creating challenging and atmospheric games.

– NieR:Automata: A critically acclaimed action role-playing game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix.

Sources:

– Armored Core 6 Reddit post by user Razhork